Kerala: 6 People Arrested In Connection Death Of Veterinary Student In Pookode University

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Pookode: The police have arrested 6 people in connection with the death of Siddharth, a second-year student of Pookode Veterinary University. A second-year Bachelor of Veterinary Science student, Siddharth of Pookode Veterinary University was found dead inside the college hostel on February 18. The police have confirmed the arrest of six individuals following thorough interrogation, revealing their involvement in the incident. These arrested individuals are among those who participated in the mob trial, as stated by the police. The police said that the six arrested accused have also been charged with incitement to suicide and the Prevention of Ragging Act.

The accused have been identified as Joshua, a native of Sulthan Bathery, Abhishek, a native of Idukki, Akash, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, Donas Dai, a native of Thodupuzha, Rahan Bijoy, a native of Thiruvananthapuram; and Sreehari, a native of Thiruvananthapuram.

Meanwhile, the charge sheet related to Siddharth death case will be big. The police stated that the list of accused will be extended based on the crucial information received in the investigation. The police found that there were 18 accused in the incident of beating up Siddharth inside the college. Of these, 6 people have been arrested so far and 12 people, including SFI leaders, are still absconding. The police informed that they would be arrested soon. Kalpatta DYSPTN Sajeev is investigating the case.

The post-mortem report indicated that Siddharth had endured severe physical assault, with evidence of three-day-old injuries on his body. The post-mortem report revealed extensive bruising across his body, including injuries to his head, jaw, and back, which are estimated to have occurred two or three days before his death. The severity of the injuries suggests they may have been inflicted by a heavy object.

