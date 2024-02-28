Ground Support Equipment (GSE) Market Demand, Forecast To 2030

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Ground support equipment (GSE) is designed to assist an aircraft's operations when parked at an airport. GSE includes airplane push-back & hook-up, forklifts & lifts, carts, cars, air-conditioning tugs, belt & container loaders, light-duty trucks, and other powering, towing, and servicing equipment. In addition, this equipment facilitates passenger handling, baggage handling, aircraft mobility, repair, servicing, and maintenance. Many airlines own or operate GSE or have full-service leasing agreements with equipment management firms.

The market for ground support equipment is driven by factors such as a growth in air traffic and cargo, a rise in airports' emphasis on improving operational efficiency, high service standards, and the leasing of ground support equipment. In addition, the increase in focus on the procurement of greener GSE, the outsourcing of maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) to third parties, and the emergence of wireless technologies present lucrative growth potential for the market.

Market Dynamics

Increase in Air Traffic and Cargo to Drive the Global Market

There has been a worldwide growth in the number of flying passengers and air cargo transportation. In addition, this trend is likely to continue during the forecast period, increasing airports' use of sophisticated GSE. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), 52,2 million metric tons of cargo were transported in 2015, with a 4.1% CAGR expected over the next five years. In addition, the IATA predicts that the number of aviation passengers will quadruple to 8.2 billion by the end of 2037. This is anticipated to stimulate the expansion of the market. Consequently, the increased number of passengers and cargo has increased the requirement for ground support equipment.

Increased Focus towards Procurement of Greener GSE to Provide Opportunities for the Global Market

A clean and green environment is a current necessity. Authorities are currently focused on acquiring greener GSE that adheres to rigorous emission regulations. Greener GSE would guarantee a smaller carbon footprint. Airports can focus on greener GSE by using power coating paint instead of liquid paint, manufacturing equipment that can be folded or disassembled to maximize cargo size, utilizing electric cars, and recycling equipment. Massive investments in research and development are made for the same purpose.

Key Highlights



The global ground support equipment market was valued at USD 14875 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 27117 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period (2022 - 2030).

By type, the global ground support equipment market is segmented into powered and non-powered GSE segments. The powered GSE segment was the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

By application, the global ground support equipment market is segmented into aircraft handling, passenger handling, and cargo handling. The aircraft handling segment was the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

Based on power sources, the global ground support equipment market is segmented into electric, non-electric, and hybrid. The non-electric segment was the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.



Regional Insights

Region-wise, the global ground support equipment market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA, including country-level analysis for each region. North America was the highest revenue contributor and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6%. North America consists of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. North America is the primary producer of GSE, with most enterprises exporting to Southeast Asia, Africa, South America, and other places. North America has increased its emphasis on environmentally friendly ground support equipment by converting GSE fleets to electrical power and decreasing carbon footprints. The United States dominates the GSE market, and the most prominent firms, including JBT Corporation and Tug Technologies Corporation, are American. Environmental regulations in the United States have become stricter. In addition, the initiatives of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), such as VALE (Voluntary Airport Low-Emission) and ARB (California Air Resources Board), give priority to the production of high-quality goods and the application of scientific technology with the support of R&D to reduce carbon footprint. These variables all contribute to the expansion of the market.

Asia-Pacific is the second largest region. It is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 7585 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region encompasses China, Japan, India, Australia, and the remaining Asia-Pacific nations. The Asia-Pacific GSE market is anticipated to grow rapidly in the coming years due to increased air traffic (with a 3 to 7% annual growth rate) and air freight transportation in 2019. Additionally, there is a substantial increase in tourism in the region, predicted to stimulate the aviation industry and drive market expansion. China will construct 74 new civil transport airports in 2020 under the Civil Aviation Development Thirteenth Five-Year Plan (2016–2020). Therefore, GSE manufacturers and suppliers have a tremendous chance to meet the needs of these airports. In addition, some municipal governments provide specific subsidies or land benefits to aviation-related firms and manufacturing ventures.

Europe is the third largest region. Europe consists of the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, and the rest of Europe. Since 2018, the demand for ground support equipment in Europe has increased. Increased aviation traffic due to the introduction of low-cost airlines and the strengthening of the economy has prompted the deployment of innovative and efficient ground support equipment. Countries with advanced R&D, like Germany and France, seek innovation and modernization of GSE goods. London Heathrow Airport is the busiest airport in Europe, with passenger traffic increasing by 1% annually. Passenger handling is one of the most challenging duties in such situations, necessitating new and effective ground support equipment, which drives market expansion.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global ground support equipment market include AERO SPECIALTIES, INC., Cavotec SA, Textron GSE, Flightline Support Ltd., GATE GSE, Imai Aero-Equipment Mfg. Co., Ltd., JBT Corporation, Mallaghan, TLD, and Guangtai.

Market News



September 2022 - Textron Ground Support Equipment Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company and a leading supplier of ground support equipment for the global aviation industry, announces its new TUG EnduranceTM baggage tractor.

September 2022 - Textron Ground Support Equipment Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company and a leading supplier of ground support equipment for the global aviation industry, introduces IntellimixTM technology for its SafeaeroTM 220 single-operator deicer.

March 2022 - Textron Ground Support Equipment Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company and a leading supplier of ground support equipment for the global aviation industry, is proud to announce that it will collaborate with General Motors (GM) and Powertrain Control Solutions (PCS) to electrify its diverse product line.



Global Ground Support Equipment (GSE) Market: Segmentation

By Type



Powered GSE

Non-powered GSE



By Application



Aircraft handling

Passenger handling

Cargo handling



By Power Source



Electric

Non-electric

Hybrid



By Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA









