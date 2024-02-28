Qatar, Irish Ministers Discuss Bilateral Relations, Gaza And Sudan Situations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Geneva: Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met yesterday with Minister of State for European Affairs and Defense of the Republic of Ireland H E Peter Burke, on the sidelines of the High-level Segment of the 55th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, held at the UN office in Geneva.
During the meeting, they discussed cooperation aspects between the two countries, especially in humanitarian and development fields in Gaza and Sudan. They also discussed the need to resume support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) to enhance its efforts in Gaza, the West Bank, Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria, in addition to the challenges that impede the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, and the initiative of the State of Qatar to evacuate and treat injured Palestinian victims of the war on Gaza.
