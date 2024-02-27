Oscars 2024: Nicolas Cage To Al Pacino To Zendaya, Matthew Mcconaughey And More; Meet Presenters Here

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Academy released the first batch of Oscar presenters. The 96th Academy Awards will be livestreamed on March 10. The first round of presenters, revealed on February 27, includes Zendaya, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Oscar winners Nicolas Cage and Al Pacino.

The initial batch of Oscar presenters also includes Mahershala Ali, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Jessica Lange, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong'o, Ke Huy Quan, Sam Rockwell, and Michelle Yeoh. Additional presenters will be announced in the coming days.

Jimmy Kimmel returns to host the Oscars after three years. The 96th Academy Awards are executive produced by Raj Kapoor (who also acts as showrunner), Molly McNearney, and Katy Mullan.

Also Read:

Did Ajay Devgn charge Rs 4.35 crore per minute for 'RRR'?

The nominees for the Oscars 2024 were revealed on January 23 (IST). Christopher Nolan's acclaimed film 'Oppenheimer' topped the nominees list, receiving 13 nods. Nisha Pahuja's 'To Kill a Tiger' has been nominated for Best Documentary Feature at the Oscars.

Also Read:

'Amar Singh Chamkila': Parineeti Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh-starrer to have OTT release on THIS date

The 96th Academy Awards will be placed on Sunday, March 10, 2024, in the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and broadcast live on ABC at the new hour of 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT in more than 200 territories worldwide. Alternatively, Indian audiences may see the Academy Awards live on Disney+ Hotstar. The event is slated to begin at 4 a.m. (IST) with the red carpet, followed by the main event.