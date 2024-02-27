Uzbekistan's Cotton Experience Can Stimulate Azerbaijan To Diversify Its Export

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Cotton cultivation played an important role in Azerbaijan and
Central Asian countries during the Soviet period. However, after
the disintegration of the USSR, the sector was discontinued due to
internal and external issues, such as wars, losing markets, and so
on. However, both Azerbaijan and the Central Asian countries
reviewed their cotton policy in the 2000s and resumed work on
it.
Soon cotton production was boosted in Azerbaijan and exports
increased. Several cotton processing facilities were put into
operation in Azerbaijan. However, simultaneously a miracle happened
in Central Asia. A raw cotton exporter Uzbekistan turned into the
textile hub. First, the country banned the export of cotton and
later started to import raw cotton from neighboring countries. The
textile sector in Uzbekistan increased to such an extent that even
the raw cotton of neighboring countries could not match the demand
and Uzbekistan started to import raw cotton from the USA.
Here poses a question if Azerbaijan can repeat the experience of
Uzbekistan. Given that Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan cooperate in
different sectors, it seems quite possible. Economist Eyyub Karimli
also shares the same thoughts and believes that the experience of
Uzbekistan can boost the textile sector in Azerbaijan. He
emphasized that Uzbekistan is the sixth largest producer of cotton
in the world and one of the most important players in cotton
growing in the world market. Also, Uzbekistan used to be one of the
most important cotton exporters in the world. He said that until
2017, the country earned up to one billion dollars from cotton
exports. Until 2017, 40 percent of this cotton was processed in
Uzbekistan, but this figure has already risen to 100 percent today.
Even, currently, the cotton produced in the country is no longer
able to provide the processing and textile industry of Uzbekistan,
so the country has started importing cotton from neighboring
countries such as Tajikistan and others for several years.
“At present, Uzbekistan has increased its import area and has
already started importing cotton from America. This indicates that
Uzbekistan has made a great leap in this field and has turned from
a raw material exporter into an exporter of finished products that
create added value. Almost 350 textile enterprises have operated in
Uzbekistan since 2017, which has boosted Uzbekistan's textile
exports. I would also like to mention that currently Uzbekistan's
textile export covers Europe, Russia, and even Far Eastern
countries and has begun to displace Turkish products in these
markets,” Eyyub Karimly added.
He said that as a matter of course, Azerbaijan should also share
the experience of Uzbekistan. The two countries have close economic
cooperation. Karimly believes that Azerbaijan's cooperation with
Uzbekistan in this field can only benefit our country and further
expand our cooperation. As is known, there is also cotton
production in Azerbaijan, but we have not been able to raise it to
the level of Uzbekistan.
“It is a positive thing that a fraternal country has transformed
from a raw material exporter to a textile exporter in such a short
period and increased its production capacity. It goes without
saying that there is a certain base in Azerbaijan regarding the
textile industry. We can positively use this base. It is worth
noting that Azerbaijan is geographically closer to Turkiye, one of
the world's leading textile countries. Therefore, our possibilities
are wider. I should mention that we can re-export the textiles of
Uzbekistan or ensure the production of certain Uzbek companies in
Azerbaijan,” the economist underscored.
He said if we look at the economy of Uzbekistan today, we can
see that there are opportunities for activity in other areas. For
example, in the field of machine building, in the production of
household goods, etc. Uzbekistan is one of the important countries
of its region. Therefore, we can benefit from these achievements of
Uzbekistan by cooperating.
The economist said in conclusion that this can play an important
role in the diversification of Azerbaijan's economy, as well.
