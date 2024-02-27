Moroccan, French Fms Met In Rabat On Ties

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) RABAT, Feb 27 (NNN-MAP) – Moroccan Foreign Minister, Nasser Bourita, and his French counterpart, Stephane Sejourne, met yesterday, to renew bilateral ties after more than two years of diplomatic strain between the two historic allies.

The Morocco-France relations, based on mutual interests in various fields, are expected to be renewed within the framework of mutual respect and close coordination, Bourita said, in a joint press conference, following his talks with Sejourne in Rabat.

Bilateral relations are currently in a“renewal and development phase,” he said, adding that, he discussed with Sejourne agreements and initiatives to strengthen the relations.

For his part, Sejourne stressed, during the press conference,“to renew this bond, our roadmap is clear and ambitious. Our project must measure up to the new challenges of the century.”

“We must look at our challenges with great clarity. We must meet the expectations of our youth, transform our economy to decisively face the future in a rapidly changing and increasingly violent world,” he added.

In addition, Bourita called for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, and the sustainable delivery of humanitarian aid to the territory. He also warned against actions and decisions that could escalate tensions around the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, during the month of Ramadan.– NNN-MAP