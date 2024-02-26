Mohan Yadav Thanks PM Modi For Redevelopment Of 33 Rly Stations In MP

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Feb 26 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the redevelopment work that would be taken up in 33 railway stations in the state.

The Chief Minister said this after PM Modi virtually laid the foundation for the redevelopment of 544 stations across the country. Of them, 33 are in Madhya Pradesh.

"I thank the Prime Minister and the Railway Minister on behalf of the people of Madhya Pradesh," he said.

CM Yadav said that his state was on the fast track of development under the "double-engine" government of the BJP at the Centre and in Madhya Pradesh.

While addressing a programme in Sehore district on Monday, Yadav said: "Industry expansion has taken place and employment opportunities have increased in Madhya Pradesh."