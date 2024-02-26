Indian Ghazal Maestro Pankaj Udhas Passes Away

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Veteran Indian singer Pankaj Udhas, who is popular for his ghazal (ancient form of poetic expression) renditions, died on Monday, February 26, 2024 following a prolonged illness.

He took his last breath in Mumbai, India. He was 73 years old.

His family issued a statement on social media confirming the demise.

“With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padma Shri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness. Udhas family.”

Pankaj Udhas, a name synonymous with soulful ghazal captivated the audience with his melodious voice. Songs like 'Chitthi Aai Hai' and 'Aa Gale Lag Ja' established him as a household name.