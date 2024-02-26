Indian Ghazal Maestro Pankaj Udhas Passes Away

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: Veteran Indian singer Pankaj Udhas, who is popular for his ghazal (ancient form of poetic expression) renditions, died on Monday, February 26, 2024 following a prolonged illness.
He took his last breath in Mumbai, India. He was 73 years old.
His family issued a statement on social media confirming the demise.
“With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padma Shri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness. Udhas family.”
Pankaj Udhas, a name synonymous with soulful ghazal captivated the audience with his melodious voice. Songs like 'Chitthi Aai Hai' and 'Aa Gale Lag Ja' established him as a household name.
MENAFN26022024000063011010ID1107899754
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.