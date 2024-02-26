LIVE UPDATES: Palestinian PM Resigns Gaza Death Toll Rises To 29,782

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: More Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes across Gaza, as doctors in Rafah's tent hospital worry due to spread of infectious diseases.

Meanwhile, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh has handed his resignation to President Mahmoud Abbas, the Reuters news agency reported.

The Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip says the number of people killed in Israeli attacks has risen to 29,782.

Watch this page for more live updates:

[11:44am Doha Time] Gaza death toll rises

The Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip says the number of people killed in Israeli attacks has risen to 29,782.

Another 70,043 have been wounded over the same period.



Palestinians search the rubble of their house destroyed in an overnight Israeli air strike in east Khan Yunis in the southern gaza Strip on February 26, 2024.(Photo by SAID KHATIB / AFP)

[11:26am Doha Time] Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh resigns

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh has handed his resignation to President Mahmoud Abbas, reports the Reuters news agency.

Shtayyeh, who has headed the Palestinian Authority's (PA's) 18th government since his appointment in March 2019, submitted his resignation at the opening of Monday's PA government meeting in Ramallah. Read more

[11:05am Doha Time] Doctors in Rafah's tent hospital speak of spread of infectious diseases

Doctors in Rafah have built a tent hospital to treat patients in the Sultan neighbourhood.

In a video posted on Instagram by Palestinian journalist Hassan Aslih, doctors spoke of the spread of infectious diseases as well as gastroenteritis, respiratory diseases, rashes and jaundice due to water contamination and lack of hygiene.

Lack of medicines and medical equipment is also affecting patients' treatment, according to doctors.

Israel's bombardment has left only one-third of Gaza's hospitals functional.

Last week's attacks on the Nasser Hospital, the second-largest hospital in the strip left the facility nonoperational.

Al Jazeera's Hani Mahmoud said the Israeli military partially withdrew from the hospital, but snipers were still positioned in the vicinity and were shooting at anything moving near it.

[11:00am Doha Time] Four Palestinians killed near Khan Younis, Deir el-Balah

Within the past hour, we have received confirmed reports that two fishermen were shot dead at the shore of Khan Younis.

We are hearing on and off gunfire coming from the western part of Rafah city and Khan Younis. It appears to be coming from Israeli naval forces, very close to the shores.

In addition, two more people were killed in Deir el-Balah when their car was hit by a drone missile. Others walking by were injured in the attack.



Palestinians evacuate the body of a boy from the rubble of a house destroyed in an overnight Israeli air strike in east Khan Yunis in the southern gaza Strip on February 26, 2024. (Photo by SAID KHATIB / AFP)

[09:35am Doha Time] Four, including a child, killed north of Rafah in Israeli strike: Report

An Israeli military strike on a home north of Rafah has killed four people, including a woman and a child, reports the Palestinian Wafa news agency. Several others were injured in the strike.

This comes as Israeli forces also continue to shell the eastern side of Rafah, which many residents have evacuated from.

A child standing inside a damaged building, stares at the Al-Faruq mosque, levelled by Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on a foggy day on February 25, 2024. (Photo by MOHAMMED ABED / AFP)

[09:00am Doha Time] Third person dies from Israeli drone attack on vehicle in Jenin

A third Palestinian has died as a result of an Israeli drone attack last week on a car in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, Wafa reports.

The man died in hospital from injuries sustained in Friday's attack, which killed two others, including a 17-year-old, and injured at least 15 people.

The Israeli military claimed that the drone attack killed a Palestinian Islamic Jihad fighter who had“previously been detained for his involvement in the terrorist organisation's military activities”.

[08:00am Doha Time] Palestinian Health Minister visits wounded Gazans at hospital in Qatar

Health Minister of Palestine HE Dr Mai al-Kaila visited Sunday, February 25, 2024, the Palestinian children injured in the Gaza Strip who are receiving treatment in Qatar, as part of the initiative announced by the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, to treat 1,500 Palestinians from the strip. Read more