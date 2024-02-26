Coach Biby Thomas Names Squad For SAFF U16 Women's Cships

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) Head coach Biby Thomas Muttath on Monday announced a 23-member squad for the upcoming SAFF U16 Women's Championship, scheduled to take place in Lalitpur, Nepal, from March 1 to 10.

After being chosen in a selection trial, the probables had been training in Goa, from which the final 23 players were selected. The team will depart for Nepal on Tuesday, February 27.

This is the first time the tournament is being held for the U16s. India have twice won the SAFF U15 Women's Championship in 2018 and 2019, beating Bangladesh in the final on both occasions.

India's 23-member squad for the SAFF U16 Women's Championship:

Goalkeepers: Konjengbam Tamphasana Devi, Munni, Surajmuni Kumari.

Defenders: Amrita Ghosh, Bonifila Shullai, Divyani Linda, Elizabed Lakra, Gauri, Rheanna Liz Jacob, Rupashree Munda, Sarangthem Alena Devi.

Midfielders: Anita Dungdung, Anushka Kumari, Anwita Raghuraman, H Yashica, Longajam Nira Chanu, Ritu Badaik, Shveta Rani, Thanda Moni Baskey.

Forwards: Gurleen Kaur, Gurnaz Kaur, Neha Saji, Pearl Fernandes.