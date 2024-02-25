Judoka Holoborodko Wins Gold At European Cup In Poland

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The second stage of the European Judo Open Cup - Warsaw European Open 2024 - is taking place in Warsaw, Poland.

The first competition day brought two awards to the Ukrainian national team, Ukrinform reports.

The winner of the gold medal was Mykyta Holoborodko, who defeated Serdar Rakhimov from Turkmenistan in the final of the 66 kg weight category.

Anastasiia Antipina became the bronze medalist (63 kg).

Anastasiia Chyzhevska (57 kg) and Yulia Grebenozhko (63 kg), who took fifth place, were one step away from the podium.

On the final day of the tournament, the participants will play 7 sets of awards.

