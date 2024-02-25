Syrian Army Shoots Down 7 Weaponised Drones

(MENAFN- IANS) Damascus, Feb 25 (IANS) The Syrian army on Sunday destroyed seven weaponised drones in the governorates of Hama and Idlib, the Syrian Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The drones operated by terrorists were dispatched to destroy military positions as well as villages and towns in both Idlib and Hama, it added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

The rebels in northern Syria, particularly in the northwestern governorate of Idlib, have recently intensified drone attacks against government-controlled areas.

The deadliest one took place in October 2023 when a drone attack killed more than 80 military personnel and civilians during a graduation event at a military academy in the governorate of Homs.