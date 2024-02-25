VINFAST SHOWCASES 4 ELECTRIC VEHICLE MODELS AT THE GENEVA INTERNATIONAL MOTOR SHOW QATAR 2023

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital) Doha, Qatar, October 6, 2023 – VinFast showcases four electric vehicle models VF 6 , VF 7, VF 8 and VF 9 at the Geneva International Motor Show Qatar 2023, the first to be held in Doha, from October 5 to October 14, 2023. This is also the first time VinFast officially introduces its fully-electric vehicles to the Middle East market, showing intention to expand in this market by researching investment potential and partnership opportunities.







At the exhibition, VinFast showcases four electric vehicle models, allowing the public and local investors an opportunity to experience the stylish designs and smart features.

The VF 6 and VF 7 models compete in the B and C segments and are crafted by Torino Design with modern and sophisticated styling. While the VF 6 is suitable for young families who promote a green lifestyle, the VF 7 is an ideal choice for successful and individualistic young people.

The VF 8 and VF 9 are VinFast's two premium models in the D and E segments and are designed by Pininfarina. Both models offer fashionable and classy designs, creating smart and safe driving experiences for consumers. The VF 8 and VF 9 are currently open for reservations globally, of which VF 8 is being delivered to customers in the North American market.

Each of the models are equipped with modern technology features and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), providing safe and convenient experiences for customers. VinFast also applies one of the best warranty policies, 10 years/125,000 miles for the vehicle and 10 years unlimited miles for the battery, along with outstanding after-sales policies.







VinFast also aims to find partners in the Middle East market, jointly research partnership opportunities and contribute to promoting green mobility solutions in the region.

Madam Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of Vingroup, Global CEO of VinFast shared:“VinFast's strategy is to quickly expand and reach customers in potential markets with high demand for electric vehicles. The Middle East is a dynamic region that is experiencing strong shifts in electrification mobility and is forecast to grow significantly in the coming years. VinFast hopes to bring diverse options for the market, making it easier for customers to access smart, high-quality electric cars with reasonable prices and excellent after-sales policies, contributing to realizing the region's sustainable mobility goals.”

VinFast is an electric vehicle manufacturer with a comprehensive product pipeline, including electric scooters, electric cars, electric buses, and advanced battery and charging solutions from the Vingroup ecosystem. In addition to the Vietnamese market, VinFast is operating in the US, Canada, Europe and is looking for opportunities to expand into other markets. VinFast has introduced 7 electric vehicle models to the market in popular segments from minicars to full-size SUVs, of which four models are currently being produced and delivered in different markets around the world.

The Middle East is one of VinFast's target markets. Besides looking for investment and cooperation opportunities, VinFast is also conducting many vehicle testing activities in the region.







The Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) is one of the oldest and prestigious exhibitions in the automotive industry. First held in 1905 and has been an annual event in Geneva, Switzerland, GIMS attracts industry leading brands, as well as a large number of visitors and press. This year will be the first time in more than 100 years that the event is being held outside Geneva and in Doha.

***

About VinFast

VinFast – a member of Vingroup – envisioned to drive the movement of global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with globally leading scalability that boasts up to 90% automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam.

Strongly committed to the mission for a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast constantly innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced smart services, seamless customer experiences, and pricing strategy for all to inspire global customers to jointly create a future of smart mobility and a sustainable planet. Learn more at:

About Vingroup

Established in 1993, Vingroup is one of the leading private conglomerates in the region. Vingroup currently focuses on three main areas: Technology and Industry, Services and Social Enterprise. Find out more at: