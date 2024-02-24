               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra To Enter Rajasthan On Sunday


2/24/2024 12:15:10 PM

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, February 24 (IANS) The Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra will enter Rajasthan via Dholpur on Sunday, where the flag of the Yatra will be handed over to Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) President Govind Singh Dotasra by his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Ajay Rai, Congress officials confirmed here on Saturday.

Dotasra has formed a coordination committee to oversee the arrangements put in place for the Yatra, said party spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi.

The members of this committee include RPCC general secretaries Lalit Tunwal and Ramsingh Kaswa, Swarnim Chaturvedi, and the President of Rajasthan Pradesh Mahila Congress, Rakhi Gautam.

