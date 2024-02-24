In Kherson Region, Russians Damaged 34 Houses And Two Educational Institutions Overnight, Four Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, 11 high-rise buildings and 23 private houses, two educational institutions, cars and garages were damaged as a result of enemy shelling in the Kherson region.

This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Ukrinform reports.

"Yesterday, the enemy fired on Novotiagynka, Tiagynka, Prydniprovske, Kizomys, Zmiivka, Ingulets, Veletenske, Stanislav, Osokorivka, Antonivka and the city of Kherson," the head of the regional military administration said.

According to Prokudin, Russian troops hit residential areas of the settlements, in particular, 11 multi-storey buildings and 23 private houses were damaged. The shelling of 4 administrative buildings and a transformer substation was recorded.

Russian troops shelling

Two educational institutions, cars and garages were damaged in the villages of Ingulets and Stanislav in Kherson district.

In Veletenske, Kherson district, the enemy hit a gas pipeline.

Four people were injured as a result of Russian aggression, Prokudin said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a 47-year-old woman was wounded as a result of shelling in Ingulets in Kherson region.