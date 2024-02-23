Sara Ali Khan Shares A Glimpse Of How She Burns Her ‘Sarso Ka Saag, Makkhan’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) Actress Sara Ali Khan has given a sneak-peek into what it takes for her to burn those extra calories--with a spin of poetry.
Sara took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a string of videos from her gym day. The first clip had the 'Simmba' actress running on the treadmill and wrote:“Aur Khao sarso ka saag abhi bhaag Milkha bhaag. Run like lagi hai aag.”
In another video, the 28-year-old actress was seen doing weighted squats and burpees.
She captioned it:“Ab jo khaya chitta makkhan jump kara badhao dil ki dhadkan.”
In the third clip, Sara was seen enjoying the sun while on a swing.
Talking about her work, Sara will be seen in 'Murder Mubarak'. She also has 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' and 'Metro... In Dino' among many others.
