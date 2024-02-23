Middle East Airports Expanding In A Fast-Forward Mode To Handle Zooming Passenger Numbers

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) In the wake of the 21st century's second pandemic, the civil aviation industry has remarkably rebounded, with passenger numbers nearly fully recovered. As air travel regains its momentum, airports worldwide are gearing up for a significant surge in demand until 2030, prompting extensive expansions and redevelopment initiatives.



The Middle East Aviation Market, valued at US$60 billion in 2023, is projected to experience substantial growth until 2030. Air connectivity in the Middle East witnessed a remarkable 26 percent-plus increase in 2022 compared to 2019, indicating a robust upward trajectory.



By 2040, Middle East airports are expected to accommodate 1.1 billion passengers, more than doubling the 2019 figure of 405 million. This surge necessitates an estimated investment of around US$151 billion in capacity expansion. With over 110 airports, the Middle East stands out as one of the fastest-growing aviation markets globally.



In mid-May 2024, Dubai will host the world's largest annual event dedicated to the global airports industry. The 23rd edition of the three-day B2B event, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), will feature over 150 exhibitors from more than 20 countries and attract 7,500 visitors from over 30 countries. Co-located events include the ATC Forum, Airport Security Middle East, and the 11th edition of the Global Airport Leaders Forum (GALF).



His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, a prominent figure in the aviation sector, emphasized the significance of the event in showcasing innovations in airport sustainability, digitalization, and urban air mobility. He highlighted the Airport Show as a premier platform for accessing cutting-edge technologies and innovative products to enhance airport operations.



Organized by RX, a part of RELX, the event is supported by key players in the aviation industry, including the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), Dubai Airports, Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects (DAEP), and dnata.



May Ismail, Event Manager at RX, expressed optimism about the industry's resurgence, citing a renewed pace of growth and expansion projects. She noted that postponed initiatives are now being prioritized, signaling an enduring commitment to expansion and progress.



According to a CAPA report, there are 425 major construction projects underway at existing airports globally, with investments totaling US$450 billion. The Asia Pacific region dominates with 70 percent of investment, while terminal expansions or new developments constitute 68 percent of projects. The global airport construction market reached US$1.14 trillion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$1.8 trillion by 2030.



Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest airport for international travelers for nine consecutive years, is undergoing significant capacity and facility enhancements. With expansion plans requiring investments of up to US$2.7 billion, DXB aims to serve 250 destinations in 104 countries through 95 airlines.



Similarly, Sharjah Airport is embarking on a AED1.2 billion (US$327 million) terminal expansion project to increase capacity to 20 million passengers annually by 2027. Noteworthy enhancements include separating arrivals and departures areas, system upgrades, and improved amenities.



King Abdelaziz International Airport (KAIA) in Saudi Arabia is undergoing a massive SR115 billion expansion, set to increase capacity to 114 million passengers per year by 2031. Additionally, a new Hajj and Umrah terminal in Jeddah aims to accommodate 15 million passengers annually by 2025, with long-term plans to handle up to 185 million passengers by 2050.



Neom International Airport, planned near the Tabuk end of the Line development, aims to become one of the world's largest airports, with a capacity of 100 million passengers per year. Abha International Airport's expansion will significantly increase capacity to handle 13 million passengers annually by 2028.



In Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, construction is underway for one of the world's largest airports with six parallel runways. Upon completion, it is expected to handle 120 million passengers annually by 2030.



Oman anticipates 40 million passengers by 2030, with ongoing infrastructure developments, including new airports and cargo terminals. Lebanon, Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt, and India are also investing in airport expansions and modernizations to meet growing demand and enhance tourism infrastructure.



As airports continue to evolve, they will serve as key drivers of industry-wide change, with a focus on sustainability, digitalization, and enhancing passenger experience. With ambitious expansion plans and innovative initiatives, the global aviation sector is poised for significant growth in the coming years.

