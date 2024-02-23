Jlo Reveals Her Stylist Begged Her To Not Wear Iconic 2000 Green Gown

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Feb 23 (IANS) Actress and singer Jennifer Lopez, who rocked the 2000 Grammy Awards in an iconic green Versace gown, shared why her stylist begged her not to wear it.

Lopez's then-stylist, Andrea Lieberman, asked her not to wear that dress as other celebrities had been photographed in it.

"It was a dress that other people had worn already. My stylist was like, 'Please don't wear it. Somebody else has worn it.' I was like, 'Well, you bought it, and it looks the best, so I'm going to wear it.' And so I did. And it caused quite a stir," said Lopez, on 17 of her biggest fashion moments during an interview with Vogue.

"I think it's always been a collaboration with all the stylists that I've worked with. I worked with Andrea Lieberman for many years, and then I worked with Rob (Zangardi) and Mariel (Haenn) up until the present, and it's always been a collaboration."

She compared the gown's impact to that of Marilyn Monroe's white halter dress from 'The Seven Year Itch', reports people.

"I guess every generation needs its iconic kind of Marilyn dress, and this is that dress for this generation," said Lopez.

"Why it became that? It was just a moment when the wind blew open, and I walked out onto the stage, and it just kinda happened."