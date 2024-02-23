Dolly Parton Gives Seal Of Approval To Beyonce For New Song ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Feb 23 (IANS) Country music icon Dolly Parton has given her seal of approval to Beyoncé's new song 'Texas Hold 'Em'.

Taking to Instagram, Parton congratulated the 'Single Ladies' hitmaker on doing a country album and scoring a No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart with the track.

A second track, '16 Carriages', was released simultaneously and charted at No. 9 on the same chart, reports deadline.

Both the numbers are Beyonce's first entries on the chart, and both appear on her forthcoming eighth solo studio album, Act II, set for release on March 29.

The 77-year-old country music icon released her first rock album, 'Rockstar', late last year.