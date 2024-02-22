MC Square’S ‘Tedhe Chaalak’ Is A High-Octane Ode To Haryanvi Spirit

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) Following the success of 'Laado' and 'Mashooka', the winner of 'MTV Hustle 2.0', rapper MC Square has released his next single, 'Tedhe Chaalak', which takes listeners on a beat-fueled journey through the lanes of Haryana.
The song is a quintessential blend of hard-core rap and emotions, showcasing MC Square's love for his roots and the relentless pursuit of dreams.
Talking about the song, MC Square shared:“'Tedhe Chaalak' was like revisiting the pages of my own story, a journey from dreams made reality. Each line celebrates our roots, culture and pays tribute to the relentless spirit of my Haryana.”
“I want this track to be a mirror reflecting the strength and vibrancy of my homeland,” he said.
Set on a jersey beat, MC Square invites listeners to experience his inspirational journey from childhood aspirations to achieving global success.
The powerful verses of the song paint a vivid picture of Haryana's vibrant culture and traditions, while embodying the relentless pursuit of excellence for one's passion.
The singer added:“It is a track for all those who dare to dream. I wanted to create an anthem that resonates with everyone who takes pride in their heritage and strives for greatness. I hope this motivates all the listeners to never give up.”
