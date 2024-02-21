Top News Today: From PM Modi's Gujarat Visit To Shahi Idgah Case Hearing, List Of Events To Watch Out

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "India is set to witness a series of important diplomatic, political, judicial and financial events today, February 22. Amidst the ongoing farmer's protest, Punjab braces for another protest by petroleum dealers. Meanwhile, several noteworthy political developments are unfolding, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Gujarat brings you a list of important events to keep an eye on' Protest: Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday informed that a crucial meeting of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) will take place on Thursday, February 22, where farmers from across the country will convene to decide the future course of the agitation read: Farmers protest: From suspension of 'Delhi Chalo' march to SKM's planned meeting on Thursday; top 10 points

PM Modi to visit Gujarat: PM Modi will inaugurate projects worth ₹79,517 crore on Thursday during his one-day visit to Gujarat. He will also participate in the golden jubilee celebrations of the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) owner of Amul (Anand Milk Union Limited), at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad. He will unveil two new indigenously developed reactors at Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant in Gujarat. Moreover, he will lay the foundation stone of the country's first PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (MITRA) Park at Vansi Borsi village in Gujarat's Navsari read: PM to participate in Gujarat Milk Fed's golden jubilee celebration on Feb 22, inaugurate projects in Varanasi on Feb 23Niti Aayog meeting in Nagpur: The National Institution for Transforming India (Niti Aayog) meeting will be held on Thursday, February 22, in Nagpur at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM). The meeting will discuss the topic of 'Re-Imaging ICDS for 2030'.Karnataka: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari is set to visit Karnataka's Shivamogga on Thursday, February 22, to participate in various programmes across the state including the inauguration of 15 projects worth ₹6,975 crore in the North Karnataka region. He will lay the foundation stones for various road projects worth ₹6,168 crore: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will most likely visit Punjab on Thursday, February 22, to meet AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwat Mann, which was scheduled for February 21. This meeting is aimed at sharpening her strategy to support the farmers' protest and discuss the future of the INDIA bloc High Court to hear contempt petition: The Allahabad High Court is scheduled to hear a contempt petition on Thursday, February 22, regarding the non-implementation of its order to grant an additional mark to candidates of the 69,000 assistant teacher recruitment drive government to face no-confidence motion debate: Haryana assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta on February 20 scheduled the time of debate for Thursday while admitting a no-confidence motion moved by the main opposition party, the Congress, against the Manohar Lal Khattar government.

Shahi Idgah case: The Allahabad High Court will hear a plea on Thursday, February 22, regarding the maintainability of a suit seeking the removal of Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura which it claims has been built on 13.37 acre land of Katra Keshav Deo temple Pradesh: Former Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya will announce a new party on Thursday, February 22, following his resignation from Samajwadi Party membership and from the MLC post Sisodia's CBI case hearing today: Jailed AAP leader Manish Sisodia's judicial custody was extended until the hearing on February 22. Sisodia had pushed for an expedited hearing of his two curative petitions challenging the Supreme Court's 2023 verdict that denied him bail in the Delhi excise policy scam-related corruption and money laundering cases Pradesh, last day for Noida realtors to clear dues: The Noida Authority fixed February 22 as the last date for realtors to accept relief package and clear their land cost dues in accordance with the terms of a realty policy, notified by the Uttar Pradesh government last December petrol pumps to remain closed: Petroleum dealers in Punjab announced a state-wide shutdown of petrol pumps and fuel stations on Thursday, February 22, as dealers demand an increase in their commission, SpaceX Target NET to Launch Crew-8: NASA and SpaceX are set to launch the agency's Crew-8 mission to the International Space Station on Thursday, February 22 14 Ultra launch: The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is set to be launched in China on Thursday, February 22 Neo 9 Pro to launch in India: iQOO Neo 9 Pro to launch in India on Thursday, February 22. The smartphone will be unveiled in the Indian market after it made its debut in the Chinese market in December Anniversary: Death Anniversary of Kasturbai Mohandas Gandhi and Abul Kalam Azad on Thursday, February 22 ballot scheme for India Young Professionals in UK to close: The United Kingdom offered 3,000 visas to Indian professionals through a new ballot system whose deadline to apply closes on Thursday, February 22. The British High Commission in India announced the India Young Professionals Scheme which allows them to live, work, or study in the country for up to two years.



