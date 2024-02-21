Azerbaijan Can Be Producer Of Turkish-Made Military Aircraft

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan continues to enhance its military power and diversify
its exports through the defence industry. In this regard, Baku has
cooperated with several countries, such as Israel, Bulgaria,
Turkiye, South Africa, and so on. In his speeches, President Ilham
Aliyev repeatedly emphasised the importance he attaches to this
sector. In his last visit to Turkiye, the President heralded that
Azerbaijan will broaden its achievements in the defence
industry.
The President pointed out that new opportunities emerged,
discussions have been held in this regard, and there are concrete
plans for joint production with Turkiye. However, he did not
clarify what specific products the joint production covers.
In a comment to Azernews on the issue, Turkish
Reserve General Yucel Karauz noted that there is a broad field in
the defence sector in which Azerbaijan and Turkiye can cooperate
and conduct joint production. The Turkish General pointed out that
Azerbaijan can conduct joint production with private and state
companies, which will be more economical and profitable. He
exemplified the UAVs and UCAVs produced by Bayraktar Makina and
TAI, communications tools produced by ASELSAN, surface-to-air and
air-to-surface missiles produced by ROKETSAN, wheeled and tracked
armoured vehicles, and research and development activities in the
fields of mine clearance.
“Turkish ASELSAN has already had a facility in Azerbaijan for 15
years, and ROKETSAN is constructing a plant in Baku. Besides,
Baykar Makina and ASELSAN are making preparations in this regard as
well. In addition to these factories, studies are ongoing on the
joint production of the Kaan National Combat Aircraft, the
production of some parts of it in Azerbaijan, and the production of
some parts of the Kızılelma plane in Azerbaijan. It has been
considered set up, both for the production of all factory systems
and the production of certain parts of certain products in
Azerbaijan. Now, even the USA does not produce the entire product.
For example, the parts of the F35 are manufactured in approximately
20-25 countries and assembled in the USA. In other words, there is
no need to make all of a product in one country,” the general
noted.
As for the importance of this partnership for the region, the
General emphasised that it will provide the modernization of old
Russian weapon systems in the former Soviet Union countries.
Besides, the Turkic states, which President İlham Aliyev and
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan have referred to as a family, use
common defence industry products of the 300 million-strong Turkic
world and carry out R&D activities together, preventing the
repetition of some already known works and thus reducing R&D
costs. It will make Azerbaijan not only a country purchasing
defence industry products but also increase the export of more
technological and sophisticated defence industry products. The
general pointed out that, at the same time, it will make Azerbaijan
a centre in the defence industry of all of Central Asia and the
Caucasus. This is a very important opportunity. The activities,
together with the Shusha declaration made by Turkiye and
Azerbaijan, can bring courage to these countries, especially
Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, and, as I mentioned earlier, the supply
and integration of these manufactured defence products to other
Turkic states and Hungary can be ensured. Later, these products can
be exported to other countries around the world.
“In the past, wars were fought with the strength of muscles.
Whoever shot the arrow well and used the sword well won wars.
Afterward, horses entered the scene, and those who had good and
many horses won wars. Then, with the invention of firearms, tanks,
and cannons, those who had more bullets, gunfire, and logistics won
wars. Currently, states that have a good defence industry, have low
foreign dependency, are smart, and invest in modern systems are
winning wars. Therefore, these activities carried out in the
defence industry will provide profit to every country within the
framework of the win-win formula. At the same time, it will become
a country that can put its fist on the table with its modernity and
independence, and speak out in terms of conventional and electronic
warfare as well as its soft power. This also enables the transition
to the Turkish army model that President Ilham Aliyev expressed in
his speech and provides a strong army. Because a strong army means
a strong state, if you have a strong state, you will live
independently forever,” Y. Karauz underlined.
