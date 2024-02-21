Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Announce Birth Of Baby Boy

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 20 Feb 2024, 7:40 PM

Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli on Tuesday evening announced the birth of their baby boy. The Indian actress posted on social media that they welcomed their second child Akaay on February 15.

"With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka," the couple posted on Instagram.

Anushka and star cricketer Kohli tied the knot on December 11, 2017 in Italy. The duo was blessed with Vamika on January 11, 2021. The couple was tight-lipped about their second pregnancy.

Kohli had initially withdrawn from the first two Tests of the five-match series against England due to personal reasons. He was then ruled out of the remaining three Tests.

As was the case when Vamika was born, the couple requested everyone to respect their privacy at this time.

As soon as the couple dropped the good news, fans and members from the film industry and cricket world flooded the comment section with good wishes.

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar congratulated the India batting talisman and Bollywood actress and said that it was a "precious addition" to their "beautiful family".

He took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account, and hoped that the arrival of 'Akaay' would fill their lives with "endless joy and laughter".

Actor Ranveer Singh posted a string of 'evil eye' and heart emojis in the comment section.

Kareen Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Rakul Preet Singh were among the hundreds of well wishers.

