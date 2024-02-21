Kuwait PM Chairs Ministerial Economic Cmte

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 21 (KUNA) -- His Highness Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah chaired on Wednesday a meeting of the Ministerial Economic Affairs Committee with the attendance of several ministers and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance, Public Institution for Social Security, Civil Service Commission and Public Authority of Manpower. (end) onm

