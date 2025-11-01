Philippine Evisa Operations Resume For Chinese Nationals

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Manila: The Philippines' Department of Foreign Affairs announced on Saturday the resumption of Philippine eVisa operations for Chinese nationals, with a soft launch on Saturday and full implementation on Monday.

Under the eVisa system, Chinese nationals will be eligible to apply for eVisas for tourism and business purposes.

The eVisa will allow a single, non-extendable, and non-convertible 14-day entry and will be valid for entry only through Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Metro Manila and Mactan-Cebu International Airport in Cebu.