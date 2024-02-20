Farmers protest again in southern France over government measures

(MENAFN) According to media reports, farmers in southern France once again took to the streets on Monday, expressing dissatisfaction with the government's announced measures. Reports indicate that farmers' tractors convened in the streets of Marseille ahead of the Agriculture Fair in Paris scheduled for Saturday, with the aim of increasing pressure on the government, as reported by a French news agency.



While the government introduced some measures in January to alleviate tensions and succeeded in persuading some farmers to halt protests, many farmers feel that these measures have not been implemented effectively. Their demands include improved wages, streamlined administrative processes, no new bans on pesticides, a halt to increases in tractor fuel prices, and better compensation following disasters.



Furthermore, farmers are voicing concerns over the mounting pressure of EU regulations, particularly regarding the Green Deal and the Common Agricultural Policy. The protests initially began in January, with demonstrators blocking highways in southwestern France.



Prime Minister Gabriel Attal announced a set of measures and abandoned plans to raise fuel prices. Additionally, hundreds of taxi drivers joined the protests, blocking roads in and around Marseille as they called for improved wages.

