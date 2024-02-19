Fortune Institute Of International Business Announces Samavesh 2024: A Celebration Of Intellect, Talent, And Culture

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 19, February 2024: Fortune Institute of International Business (FIIB) announces dates for the much-awaited annual cultural and management fest- Samavesh 2024 - a celebration of intellect, talent, and culture. The FIIB Student Council will organize the event with engaging competitions, celebrity nights, electrifying music, the best food, and unique experiences. Scheduled for Saturday, 9th March 2024, Samavesh invites participants to immerse in a kaleidoscope of artistic expressions and challenging management events. The event holds something for everybody, whether you are a stock market enthusiast, dancer, musician, part of the drama society, or just want to have fun!



With each passing year, FIIB hosts some of the most amazing fests with the most significant events and the biggest prizes! This year the event offers a diverse range of opportunities for participants to showcase their talents for a variety of group and individual performances, including, Debate Competition - Orator in House, Virtual Stock Market Challenge, Group Dance, Fashion Show - Spotlight, Nukkad Natak - Nautanki, Battle of Bands - Sunburn, Solo Dance - Footloose, Bollywood Quiz - Filmy Keede, Hustle - Rap Competition, Solo Singing - Pure Voice, Rangoli - Rang De Zameen.



Samavesh raises the stakes this year with a spectacular showdown, offering attractive cash prizes for the winners across all events. It is not just about shining on stage; your talents also have the chance to be rewarded big! With an array of competitions, contests, and starry nights dotted with vibrant stalls and a jolly fun zone, the FIIB campus is happening during the fest. The expected footfall range at this event is from 1000 to 2000 management graduates from Delhi-NCR.



Kshamta Chauhan, Dean of Academics at FIIB, added, "With a legacy spanning two decades, FIIB's Samavesh upholds a tradition that unites a vibrant and dynamic community of management graduates and professionals under one roof. Each year, the energy and talent showcased create an indelible mark on everyone involved."



Imran Khan, Deputy Registrar at FIIB, shared his excitement, saying, "Samavesh is more than an event; it's a celebration of diversity, inspiration, and holistic growth. The fusion of cultural and management elements provides a unique platform for learning and networking."



Samavesh 2024 invites businesses and organizations to join as sponsors for this incredible celebration of talent and culture. Partnering as a sponsor provides brand visibility, networking opportunities, media coverage, exclusive access, and community engagement. One of the few names on the sponsor's list for this event were Nestle, PETA, TUI Cruises, Falcon Riders, etc. Participants and interested sponsors can register now at to be part of this spectacular event.





About FIIB (Fortune Institute of International Business)



An AICTE-approved and NBA-accredited B-school in New Delhi, India, FIIB holds a 30-year legacy of nurturing future-ready professionals with the philosophy of "Enter to Learn, Leave to succeed". Combining the best of traditional legacies and swift innovation to keep business education ahead, FIIB has been awarded the "Promising Institute for Employability Skills in North India" at the India International Education Excellence 2023.





