Selena Gomez Strips For Racy Bathtub Photo During Paris Trip

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Feb 19 (IANS) Singer-actress Selena Gomez recently took to social media and shared a racy bathtub picture.

The singer stripped off for the picture during a romantic trip to Paris.

The 31-year-old shared a slideshow of snaps on Instagram of her enjoying a quick city break to the French capital, as she prepares to release her first new music since she started dating music producer Benny Blanco, reports co'.

Selena could be seen looking chic in an all-black outfit as she indulged in a coffee-dipped croissant at a Parisian bakery, walked on the cobbled streets in front of the Eiffel Tower, and posed in an orange walled room with her hair piled on top of her head.

However, her fans were left gobsmacked when she continued her run of sharing racy snaps on social media, as she uploaded a photo of her posing naked with her back to the camera while in a huge bubble bath.

As per co', Selena looked overjoyed as she raised her arms high above her head while relaxing in the opulent bathroom, and many fans suggested it was boyfriend Benny who was behind the camera.

The singer wrote in the caption:“40 hours. Paris. LOVE ON 2/22”.

She hinted at the countdown to the release of her new single 'Love On'.

Selena looked carefree and relaxed in the snaps, and showed off her long legs in a black mini skirt with thigh-high split, and finished off her Parisian-inspired outfit with a black biker leather jacket.

According to reports, her new single is inspired by the months she spent in Paris last year.

Fans quickly gushed over the star in the comments section, with one user simply writing: "That's my girl," while another said: "So bomb wow”.

The 'Only Murders In The Building' star went public with her romance with Benny in December, and she recently heaped praise on her boyfriend in a gushing Instagram post on Valentine's Day.

Calling him“my best friend”, she uploaded a series of snaps of her and Benny in a series of loved-up poses.

--IANS

aa/prw