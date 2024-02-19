Litime Has Released 12V 100Ah Group 24 Lithium Battery With Bluetooth Function

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shenzhen, China, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiTime , a well-known brand recognized for its tech-driven best value deep cycle lithium batteries tailored for RVs, trolling motors, and off-grid systems, is delighted to present its newest breakthrough: the 12V 100Ah Group 24 Bluetooth Lithium Deep Cycle Battery . This battery is equipped with Smart Bluetooth 5.0. Users can connect the LiTime APP to monitor the battery's overall status and data in real time, including SOC, charge/discharge/idle state, battery voltage, current, power, remaining capacity, battery temperature and life cycles.







Under the oversight of Tony Zhao, head of LiTime's esteemed R&D team, this battery has been meticulously crafted to meet the escalating demand for Bluetooth-enabled monitoring capabilities. As a result, LiTime's R&D team has diligently engineered a battery that not only meets this requirement but sets new standards in the industry. Below is the outstanding advantages of this battery.

BCI Group 24 Size, Universal Fit

Crafted to adhere to the industry-standard BCI battery size "Group 24," this battery has been intelligently engineered for seamless integration across a wide spectrum of vehicles and applications. Its universal compatibility with the Group 24 battery box guarantees effortless installation in virtually any vehicle available in today's market.

LiTime has pioneered the development of a rare feature-rich Group 24 lithium battery in the market. Due to the constraints of the Group 24 size, it has been challenging to concentrate standard lithium battery cells within the relatively small Group 24 battery enclosure. However, through targeted research and development, LiTime has not only achieved a 100Ah capacity but has also successfully integrated Bluetooth functionality.

Interference Resistance and Stable Connection

Meeting both FCC and CE Bluetooth radiation standards, the battery showcases superior resistance to interference. This advanced resistance ensures uninterrupted connectivity in crowded signal environments, even in urban areas and densely populated spaces.

High Capacity Load Handling

One frustrating issue with lithium batteries is the momentary high current during startup loads, which can trigger the battery management system's protection mechanism. However, this Bluetooth Group24 battery features a soft start function that can handle approximately 30mF of capacitive load during startup. This capability allows the battery to be directly compatible with most inverters on the market without the need to add a surge suppressor to address the problem of being unable to handle capacitive loads due to high momentary currents.

Grade-A LFP Cells and Robust BMS, 4000+ Cycles with 10-Year Service Life

LiTime is steadfast in its commitment to employing exclusively top-tier Automotive-grade LiFePO4 prismatic cells across its entire range of lithium batteries, ensuring that each LiTime battery exhibits exceptional durability and longevity.





In addition, the latest upgraded Battery Management System (BMS) in this battery integrates over 20 protections and warnings, including smart Bluetooth technology, over-voltage protection, low-voltage protection, over-current protection with automatic recovery, over-temperature protection, low-temperature protection, short-circuit protection, overload protection, and pre-charging function with a 30mF capacitive load.





These advancements enable the battery to function steadily, intelligently, and safely. With this array of cutting-edge safeguards in place, customers can confidently depend on LiTime batteries to deliver consistent performance throughout their impressive 10-year service life.

Pioneering Energy Innovation with LiTime

With more than 14 years of industry experience, LiTime (formerly known as Ampere Time) leads the charge in energy technology advancement. The company goes beyond the provision of LiFePO4 batteries, pushing the boundaries of innovation and shaping the future of one-stop energy solutions.

Offering a comprehensive array of accessories, including LiFePO4 chargers, inverters, MPPT controllers, battery monitors, and more, LiTime sets the stage for integrated power systems that prioritize convenience and performance.

Choose LiTime for an unparalleled energy solution experience from a tech-driven, best value perspective.

