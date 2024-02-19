Czech Farmers On Tractors Travel To Prague To Protest

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Hundreds of farmers on tractors and other agricultural equipment
are coming to Prague for a protest, Czech police said, Azernews reports.
"Now about 500 units of agricultural machinery are heading to
Prague. This has not yet caused congestion on the roads," as stated
in the publication.
It is reported that farmers are going to block the main
entrances to Prague as a sign of disagreement with the agricultural
policy of the European Union and the Czech authorities. According
to the organisers of the action from the association "We Are
Farmers", neither European nor Czech politicians really consider
the concerns of agricultural producers, which leads to the
destruction of agriculture in Europe.
At the same time, the heads of major agricultural organisations,
in particular the Agricultural Union, the Association of Private
Farmers, and the Agrarian Chamber, refrained from participating in
the "blockade of Prague". They intend to express their protest
together with their colleagues from other EU countries during the
action scheduled for February 22.
It is worth noting that these protests are held throughout the
European Union and its countries.
