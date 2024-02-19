Photo Of RM With Saxophone In Military Band Goes Viral

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Korea Herald

Even while serving in the South Korean military, global K-pop star RM of BTS remains in the public eye.

On Thursday, a photo of him in a red military band uniform, holding a saxophone, went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter. As of Monday, the photo had garnered over 20,000 likes and 4,000 reposts.

The viral post said, "I received a photo of Nam-joon (better known as RM) from an acquaintance who attended the military's basic training completion ceremony."

The ceremony is only open to soldiers' immediate family or friends who have been pre-registered.

RM, whose real name is Kim Nam-joon, is seen in the photo standing firmly as a member of a military band with a saxophone in hand.

In January, he and fellow band member V completed five weeks of basic training at the Korea Army Training Center in Nonsan after enlisting for their mandatory military service late last year. Following the training, RM was stationed in his unit in Gangwon Province and was later selected to join the unit's military band, according to sources.

Both RM and V are scheduled to complete their service on June 10, 2025.

Meanwhile, the other five BTS members are also fulfilling their mandatory service requirements, either in the military or as social service agents.

BTS' oldest member Jin will finish his service the earliest in June, and the group is expected to reunite as a whole in 2025.

Under South Korean law, all able-bodied men are required to serve for at least 18 months due to the ongoing threat from North Korea.