Steinmeier Wraps Up Historic Visit To Cyprus

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Frank Walter Steinmeier's historic visit to Cyprus has wrapped up. It was the first visit of a German President to the island.

This morning, he visited the Migrant Reception Center in Kofinou, where he was briefed by the Minister of the Interior, Konstantinos Ioannou, on the government's policy in relation to the management of immigration.

Taking the German President on a tour of the grounds, the Minister of the Interior said that the Center is currently home to around 400 people. Steinmeier was also told about the ongoing upgrade and expansion works of the Center.

Cyprus has faced an unprecedented wave of illegal immigration over the last few years, mostly with the arrival of small boats from neighboring countries.

The German president later visited Lefkara and, before his departure, sat down to a meal hosted by President Christodoulidis.