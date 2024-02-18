Cyprus- Palestine Talks Dominated By Developments In Gaza

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) The Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al Maliki's working visit to Cyprus was dominated by the situation in Gaza.

However, during his meeting with his Cypriot counterpart Constantinos Kombos, developments in the Cyprus issue were briefly discussed. Speaking in Nicosia, Kombos pointed out that the situation in Gaza is not only worsening, but a transformative series of events is unfolding that has regional and international implications.

'It is understandable that our discussions were dominated by the developments in the Middle East,' Kombos said. 'We agree that the unfolding situation in our region deteriorates daily, and that we are experiencing not just another chapter of the long-standing conflict. Instead, we are witnessing a transformative series of events that have regional but also global implications.'

Kombos then outlined four points in order to clarify what comprises the approach of the Republic of Cyprus.

Firstly, he said all civilians, non-combatants, and civilian infrastructures must be 'fully protected and respected in line with international law, including international humanitarian law'. Secondly, Cyprus has consistently said that the immediate and unconditional release of all the hostages is instrumental to ending this conflict.

'We hope that the intensive negotiations towards this end will soon be successful'. Thirdly, 'we are deeply concerned by the spread of the conflict to other areas, which could lead to a regional spillover with unprecedented consequences'.

Fourthly, Kombos said the only sustained way forward is the revival of the Middle East Peace Process and the reemergence of the political horizon, on the basis of the two-state solution, in line with the UN Security Council resolutions.

For his part, Al-Maliki emphasized that the magnitude of the disaster that has occurred in Gaza is unprecedented. He stated that, from his contacts in Cyprus, he has felt that there is a feeling of collective responsibility for humanitarian aid and the Republic of Cyprus is doing everything it can to this end.

At the same time, he said, efforts are being made to prevent a ground attack on Rafa.

Earlier, Maliki was received by President Christodoulidis, he also had a meeting with the Speaker of the Parliament, Annita Dimitriou.