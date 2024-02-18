Kuwait Deputy FM Receives Head Of ICRC Regional Delegation

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 18 (KUNA) -- The Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received on Sunday Mamadou Sow, the head of the Regional Delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), for the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). (end) nmo

