Prospects Of Energy Cooperation Between Azerbaijan & The United States Are To Be Discussed


2/18/2024 6:08:53 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov visited the United States of America, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Within the framework of the visit, it is planned to hold discussions and hold a number of meetings on the prospects of development of bilateral energy cooperation, projects implemented by Azerbaijan in the direction of ensuring international energy security, and other topics.

