USQBC Hosts Meeting With Leading US IT Firms

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The US-Qatar Business Council (USQBC) in Doha hosted an exclusive private sector meeting and reception recently, at the St. Regis Marsa Arabia Island, showcasing leading American IT companies with established research and development centers in Central Asia.

The exclusive 2-hour event provided a dynamic platform for exposure, networking, and developing business opportunities, bringing together key stakeholders from USQBC members, partners, and prominent private sector Qatari companies spanning diverse industries, including Transportation and Avia, Energy, Construction, Logistics, Telecom, Finance, Healthcare, Automotive, Marketing, Education, as well as technology and innovation.

The Managing Director of USQBC, Sheikha Mayes Al Thani, delivered a warm welcome, setting the stage for the evening.

Anatoly Motkin, President of Strategeast, followed with insightful opening remarks, underscoring the strategic importance of the collaboration between the US and Qatar in the realm of technology.

The event delved into avenues for major Qatari companies to acquire software and digital services meeting Silicon Valley standards.

Discussions centered around strategies to channel knowledge and talent, reinforcing Qatar's digital economy and positioning it as a leading regional technological hub.

Participating US IT companies, including EPAM, Exadel, Lineate, Eleks, and others, presented brief overviews of their businesses, showcasing their expertise and contributions to the technology sector.

The event concluded with a vibrant networking reception, fostering connections and collaborations within the private sector community.