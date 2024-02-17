Gull Zaman, A Popular Afghan Pashtu Singer Dies At 84

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Gull Zaman, a popular Afghan Pashtu singer who served almost all his professional life singing for the Afghanistan National Radio and Television Network died at age 84.

Gull Zaman was born in Chena Kala village of southwestern Khost province of Afghanistan.

He was one of the classic musicians of Afghanistan that has over 500 audio and video songs in the Afghanistan National Radio and Television archive.

Famous Afghan female singer Aryan Sayeed in a Facebook post has expressed her condolences to the families and relatives of Gull Zaman.

The fact that I was able to sit by his side and perform ten of his brand new compositions, I consider myself as one of the luckiest Artists out there, Aryana Sayeed said.

Decades of wars in Afghanistan made many singers and musicians leave the country and live in exile.

