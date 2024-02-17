King Returns To Jordan After Tour Of North America, Europe

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman His Majesty King Abdullah II returned to Jordan on Saturday after a tour that included the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany.According to a royal court statement, the tour focused on the dangerous developments in Gaza and means to reach a lasting ceasefire, as well as the protection of civilians and ensuring the sustainable delivery of humanitarian aid.Discussions during the tour also addressed the dangers of extremist settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank and Jerusalem.In Washington, DC, His Majesty met with President Joe Biden, senior administration officials, and members of the United States Congress.In Ottawa, the King held talks with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and in London, His Majesty held talks with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.In Paris, the King met with President Emmanuel Macron, while in Munich, His Majesty met with Chancellor Olaf Scholz as well as regional and international leaders on the sidelines of the 60th Munich Security Conference.