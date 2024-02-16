Chinese Pentatonic Music Captivated Egyptian Audiences In Cairo

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Feb 17 (NNN-MENA) – On the occasion of the Chinese Spring Festival, the China Cultural Centre in Cairo, organised yesterday, a symposium and a musical performance about integrating Chinese pentatonic music with contemporary creativity and modern technologies.

During the event, attended by Egyptians and Chinese alike, renowned Chinese violist, Niu Ruixin, explained how Chinese pentatonic music has been an important element in Chinese people's lives, since ancient times.

Through the event, Niu wanted to show the audience the possibility of using these ancient skills and modes, to create beautiful future and contemporary ones.

“Another fascinating part is to show how we can link ancient music with modern technology,” she added.

Niu said, she liked the interaction of the audience as she“felt the audience was constantly communicating” with her while playing.

“Music is a worldwide language without borders. I think people can communicate without any problems,” the artiste said.

Nahla Rammah, an Egyptian housewife and a music lover, agreed with the idea.“All you need is to feel, then communication happens,” the middle-aged lady said.

Shao Bin, deputy director of the China Cultural Centre in Cairo, said, Chinese pentatonic music is not only a musical art of the Chinese nation but also an important part of world music.

“We want to bring Chinese culture and civilisation to Cairo, so that people the world over can understand China's contribution to music, art, and culture. I also hope China's music culture can communicate with the world's music culture and develop together,” he said.– NNN-MENA