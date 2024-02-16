Ken Burns Prepares Documentary About Leonardo Da Vinci

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
Award-winning documentary filmmaker, known for the films The
Vietnam War, The Civil War, The Dust Bowl and many others, Ken
Burns is distracted from American-themed materials for the first
time: his new two-part series, which will air on PBS in November
this year, is dedicated to Leonardo da Vinci, Azernews reports, citing foreign media
outlets.
The new film, directed by Burns together with his daughter Sarah
Burns and son-in-law David McMahon, tells about the relentless
desire of the Italian polymath to understand the world and the
enduring influence of his legacy.
"When we decided to explore Leonardo's life, we realized that
although he was in many ways a man of his time, he was also
interested in something more universal," says Sarah Burns in a
statement to PBS.
"Leonardo was uniquely focused on finding connections throughout
nature, which seems very modern to us today, but of course, it has
a long history. While we are following Leonardo's personal journey
and exploring his artistic and scientific achievements, we are also
really focused on what was going on in his head and understanding
the depth of his curiosity," McMahon said in a statement.
"Leonardo's thinking was so unique and timeless in many ways
that our traditional approach alone would not have been
enough."
The production will feature interviews with experts from around
the world, as well as with other artists and thinkers from
different fields influenced by Leonardo's work. One such figure is
director Guillermo del Toro, who says at the beginning of the
film:
"Leonardo's modernity lies in the fact that he understands that
knowledge and imagination are closely linked. No single individual
can influence our collective efforts to understand the world and
ourselves. But Leonardo possessed a unique genius for research,
aided by his extraordinary abilities as an artist and scientist,
which help us better understand the natural world of which we are a
part and more fully appreciate what it means to be alive and
human," Burns said in a statement.
MENAFN16022024000195011045ID1107862666
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.