U.S. Lawmakers From Both Parties Unveil New Ukraine Aid Bill

A bipartisan group of House lawmakers on Friday unveiled an emergency funding bill on Friday that includes aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan in addition to border security policy.

That's according to The Hill, Ukrinform reports.

“The proposal is designed to break the months-long impasse over military aid for Kyiv - amid warnings that Ukrainian forces are running low on weapon supplies,” the report says.

The bill includes tougher border security measures insisted on by House conservatives and Speaker Mike Johnson, who rejected the Senate version passed earlier this week.

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.), who helped negotiate the package, said he would have voted for the $95 billion Senate bill that includes aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. But he acknowledged that Mike Johnson is facing difficult terrain in the House, and he offered his proposal as the compromise that could end the long stalemate.



would allocate $66.32 billion to the Defense Department to support embattled nations, including roughly $47 billion for Ukraine, $10 billion for Israel, $5 billion for the Indo-Pacific and $2 billion to support operations in the U.S. Central Command, according to The Hill.

As reported by Ukrinform, the House of Representatives has gone on recess, leaving the aid package for Ukraine approved by the Senate without consideration.