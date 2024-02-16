Ainewsbreaks D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Collaboration With Momentum Worldwide Featured In Fast Company Column

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS)

(“D-Wave”), a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, and Momentum Worldwide, a global experiential agency within Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG), have been working together on a pilot project to optimize experiential marketing tours and events. Momentum Worldwide provides large-scale experiential marketing and promotional tours for an array of well-known clients.

The pilot project was featured in a recent“Fast Company” column from Momentum Worldwide global chief technology officer Jason Snyder, highlighting how quantum computing can be a practical solution for business problems. Titled“How Quantum Computing Technology Solves Real-World Business Challenges,” the column noted that quantum computing is a multidisciplinary field that incorporates aspects of physics, mathematics and computer science, using principles of quantum mechanics to tackle complex problems that classical computing can't efficiently solve.

“Quantum computing represents a transformative leap in technology,” said Snyder in the column.“This advancement is not just theoretical; it's applicable and valuable in real-world business scenarios in various sectors. For the marketing industry, it marks significant progress toward more sophisticated, efficient, and eco-friendly operational models.”

About D-Wave Quantum Inc.

D-Wave is a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software and services, and is the world's first commercial supplier of quantum computers - and the only company building both annealing quantum computers and gate-model quantum computers. The company's mission is to unlock the power of quantum computing today to benefit business and society. D-Wave does this by delivering customer value with practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection and financial modeling. D-Wave's technology has been used by some of the world's most advanced organizations, including Mastercard, Deloitte, Davidson Technologies, ArcelorMittal, Siemens Healthineers, Unisys, NEC Corporation, Pattison Food Group Ltd., DENSO, Lockheed Martin, Forschungszentrum Jülich, University of Southern California and Los Alamos National Laboratory. For more information about the company, please visit

.

