Ranbir Kapoor Follows Business Magnate Mukesh Ambani's Advice Says, 'Keep Your Head.....'

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor mentioned Mukesh Ambani while addressing the audience at Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Awards ceremony. He was awarded with the Maharashtrian of the Year following which he gave a speech. Veteran actor Jeetendra presented the award actor mentioned three rules that he follows in his life as he disclosed what the business tycoon had advised him. Ranbir is a close acquaintance to Mukesh's son Akash Ambani. He attended Ayodhya Ram Temple's consecration ceremony with Akash Ambani that took place on January 22. Here's what Ranbir Kapoor mentioned about Mukesh Ambani:

Ranbir said in Hindi,"I have three simple goals in life. My first goal is to do meaningful work with humility. I took a lot of inspiration from Mukesh bhai (brother), who has always told me, 'Keep your head down and continue to work. Don't take success to your head and failure to your heart'," reported HT. He noted that he was glad to be a Mumbaikar and vowed to be a good father. He welcomed daughter Raha Kapoor with actor-wife Alia Bhatt in 2022. The actor stressed,"My second goal is to become a good person. I want to become a good son, a good father, a good husband, a brother and friend. Third, and most important, I want to be a good citizen. I am very proud to be a Mumbaikar and such awards mean a lot to me." His upcoming projects include Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love and War' where he will be co-starring with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. In Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film based on the Ramayana, he is going to play Lord Ram. Ranbir Kapoor's latest film was blockbuster 'Animal' that was released on December 1, 2023.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial film featured Ranbir, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. However, the movie was slammed by critics for promoting toxic masculinity.

Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani is the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries that is India's most valuable company by market value. According to Forbes as of February 2024, Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in Asia with an estimated net worth of $112.1 billion.



