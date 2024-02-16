Former FT Island Member Song Seung Hyun Announces Sudden Retirement

(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, Feb 16 (IANS) Former member of the second-generation boy group FT Island Song Seung Hyun, has announced his retirement from the entertainment industry.

On February 15, the singer took to his Instagram to address fans through a lengthy post. He first apologised to fans for the lack of communication on his part since he left the group and his previous label FNC Entertainment.

On Instagram, he wrote:“Hello, everyone. This is Seung Hyun. I would like to express my sincere apologies to the fans who have patiently awaited my return, as I am not very active on social media, and it has been a while since I left the company. I deeply regret the lack of effective communication and the extended period of silence. I am truly sorry and grateful to those fans who have waited for me.”

He went on to talk about the decision of not being a part of the entertainment industry and the possibility of leaving South Korea.

“After much contemplation, I have decided to leave the entertainment industry and possibly leave Korea to start a new chapter in my life,” he wrote.

Seung Hyun added:“It has been four years since I departed from the team FTISLAND to pursue a career as an actor. The challenges were not only in adapting to new endeavors but also in facing the uncertainties of unpredictable waiting periods and complex interpersonal relationships."

“While there are no easy tasks or simple relationships in any field, I aim to embrace a healthy and disciplined new life that I can tackle day by day,” he concluded.

