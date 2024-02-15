Galushchenko, Granholm Discuss Cooperation In Nuclear Industry Between Ukraine, USA

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko and United States Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm have discussed cooperation in the nuclear industry between the two countries.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Energy Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The parties noted the success of Ukrainian-American cooperation in the nuclear industry and stressed the need to deepen and expand it. In this context, the prospects for implementing projects to build new power units at the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) were highlighted.

Galushchenko also briefed the American colleague on the situation in Ukraine's energy system. Separately, the parties spoke of the corporatization of state-owned energy companies and progress in the integration of Ukrainian energy markets into the European ones.

Photo: Ukrainian Energy Ministry