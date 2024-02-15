South Korea, Cuba Establish Diplomatic Relations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) South Korea and Cuba have established diplomatic relations, Azernews reports, citing the Yonhap news
agency.
News agency stated that this was distributed by the Permanent
Mission of South Korea to the United Nations.
"The decision to establish official relations between the two
States was taken in accordance with the Charter of the United
Nations, the purposes and principles of international law, as well
as the spirit and rules defined by the Vienna Convention on
Diplomatic Relations of April 18, 1961. ", - said the
representative of South Korea to the UN. The parties mutually
decided to open embassies in Seoul and Havana.
It should be noted that Cuba is one of the few countries with
close relations with North Korea based on socialist ideology.
During the Cold War period after World War II, the parties
demonstrated a close alliance. There is also an embassy of Cuba in
Pyongyang.
South Korea has not had any official relations with this country
since the Cuban Revolution of 1959. Cuba is the 193rd country with
which South Korea has established diplomatic relations.
