Zenrobotics Launches New Waste Recycling Robots Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) ZenRobotics , a specialist in robotic recycling, has launched ZenRobotics 4.0, its fourth generation of waste sorting robots.

The company says the latest robots have new features and upgraded Artificial Intelligence to optimise and improve the efficiency of waste sorting operations.

Jarmo Ruohonen, general manager, ZenRobotics, says:“Our commitment has always been to work with forward-thinking recycling companies to automate their waste management processes and make outdated, inefficient and unsafe manual sorting a thing of the past.

“Our AI-powered robots enable companies to take in new high-quality recyclables to meet modern recycling requirements and sell high-purity materials in the aftermarkets.

“ZenRobotics 4.0 is our latest iteration of waste sorting robots with improvements that we believe revolutionises waste sorting technology and are more than just an upgrade to waste management operations – they are 'efficiency perfected'.”

