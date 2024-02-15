Jobnimbus Unveils First Phase Of New Sales Experience With Sumoquote, Enhancing User Experience For Customers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

JobNimbus and SumoQuote is better together

JobNimbus is excited to announce the launch of the first iteration of its new sales experience. This comes within weeks of the acquisition of SumoQuote.

LEHI, UTAH, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- JobNimbus , a leading provider of cloud-based project management and CRM software for contractors, is excited to announce the launch of the first iteration of its new sales experience with SumoQuote , a dynamic quoting and proposal solution. This significant development comes within weeks of JobNimbus's recent acquisition of SumoQuote.In a move that reflects JobNimbus's commitment to continuous improvement and innovation, this first stage introduces updates tailored to benefit two key segments of users:- New JobNimbus customers will experience a seamless onboarding process, granting them access to the power of SumoQuote's robust estimate building functionality directly within the JobNimbus application.- Existing JobNimbus and SumoQuote users will enjoy an enhanced integrated experience, as they can now leverage the highly requested addition of estimate line item syncing between the two platforms. This will streamline workflows and empower users to work more efficiently, saving valuable time and resources."We are thrilled to unveil the first phase of our new sales experience with SumoQuote, which underscores our dedication to delivering tangible value to our customers," said Ben Hodson, CEO of JobNimbus. "This milestone represents just the beginning of our journey towards providing a seamless and intuitive user experience for all of our users, both new and existing."Ryan Shantz, CEO of SumoQuote, expressed his enthusiasm for the new release, "I can't believe we finalized the deal in December and are already rolling out the first phase in less than two months. I think people will be pleasantly surprised at how quickly we are bringing value to the market.”JobNimbus remains committed to delivering further enhancements and updates over the coming weeks and months, as part of its ongoing efforts to empower home service professionals with the tools they need to succeed in their businesses.For more information about JobNimbus and its new sales experience with SumoQuote, please visit /jobnimbus/sumoquote.

Kaili Smith

JobNimbus

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube