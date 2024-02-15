Kazakh President Calls On QBA To Invest In Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, H E Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Qatari Businessmen Association Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani, yesterday, where they discussed a number of investment projects, calling on QBA Chairman and members to invest in his country.

H E Tokayev said that his country welcomes the investments of the State of Qatar in all sectors, as a number of memorandums of understanding have been signed in several industrial, commercial, tourism, educational and other sectors, expressing his interest in the investments of the Qatari private sector in Astana, especially the members of the Qatari Businessmen Association.

He also invited QBA Chairman and members to visit Kazakhstan, where there are great investment opportunities in infrastructure, tourism, healthcare, education and other sectors.

For his part, Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani said during his meeting with the President that Qatari companies have sufficient competitive experience to enter global markets, expressing the interest of the Businessmen Association and his group in exploring investment opportunities in Kazakhstan, especially in the tourism field and the education sector, particularly higher education, where an idea for the establishment of a university specialized in technology is being studied between the two countries.

Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani considered that the first state visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Qatar, a historic step that will move bilateral cooperation to a completely new level.

He pointed out that since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Kazakhstan 30 years ago, Astana and Doha have been working together.

Continuously developing mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, Qatar is currently a very important and reliable partner for Kazakhstan in the Middle East, and bilateral cooperation is characterized by active communications between the leaderships of the two countries.

The meeting was preceded by a round table between the two sides, which was attended by members of the Qatari Businessmen Association: Khaled Al Mannai, Ashraf Abu Issa, Muhammad Moataz Al Khayyat, Nabil Abu Issa, Ramez Al Khayyat, Maqbool Habib Khalfan, Youssef Al Mahmoud, Dr. Muhammad Altaf, Dhafer Halawa, and Sarah Abdullah, QBA Deputy GM.

During the Roundtable, The Investment Holding Group has signed a partnership agreement with the Kazakh Ministry of Health in the healthcare sector which was signed by Muhammad Moataz Al Khayyat, Chairman of the Group, as Qatar has the experience and the latest technologies where the group plans to build a multi-functional medical center in Astana.

The agreement also aims at meeting the growing needs of the healthcare in Kazakhstan and providing world-class medical services.