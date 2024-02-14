Drug-Free World And The Church Of Scientology Las Vegas: Leading The Charge At Super Bowl LVIII Against Drug Abuse

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) LAS VEGAS, Nev., and LOS ANGELES, Calif., Feb. 14, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Volunteers from Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Scientology Churches and Missions across the Southwest gathered at the Church of Scientology Las Vegas February 10 on the eve of Super Bowl LVIII to take on the drug epidemic affecting the city and the nation.







Photo Caption: Drug-Free World volunteers brought their Truth About Drugs initiative to those arriving in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII.

According to the Southern Nevada Health District , 2023 saw a record 237 deaths in the region from fentanyl overdose. But this is a nationwide crisis. What better way to create maximum impact and save lives than by reaching out with the Truth About Drugs initiative to local residents and those arriving in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl from across the nation?

Volunteers gathered in the auditorium of the Church of Scientology Las Vegas to launch their distribution of hundreds of thousands of Truth About Drugs booklets. They handed them out one-on-one to fans all along the Las Vegas Strip and delivered sets of the booklets to shops and restaurants for their customers and patrons.

“Everywhere we went, people wanted booklets to share with friends or family,” said one of the volunteers.

Well aware of the lives ruined by drug and alcohol abuse, Scientologists are passionate about taking effective action with the Truth About Drugs initiative.

Noting the increase in substance abuse and the role this has played in the disintegration of the social fabric, Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard wrote,“Research has demonstrated that the single most destructive element present in our current culture is drugs.”

The Church of Scientology and Scientologists support Foundation for a Drug-Free World . The state-of-the-art Scientology Dissemination and Distribution Center produces all the materials for this Church-sponsored humanitarian program, making it possible to provide them free of charge to campaigns like this and to schools, civic groups, governments, law enforcement, and institutions in the private sector.

The Church of Scientology Las Vegas is an Ideal Scientology Organization, designed to provide the ideal facilities for Scientologists on their ascent to higher states of spiritual freedom and to serve as a home for the entire community and a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations. The Church was dedicated by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in 2010.

For more information on the drug education and prevention campaign supported by the Church, visit your nearest Church of Scientology or watch the Truth About Drugs: Real People, Real Stories documentary on the Scientology Network.

